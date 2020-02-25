Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
TEMMEN, Richard Michael age 71, passed away suddenly February 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Karen; his daughter, Hollie; son-in-law, Jason Dillon; his two beloved grandchildren, Heidi and Tristan. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend to everyone he met. He started his journey in St. Louis, MO, and has resided happily in Clearwater, FL for the past 15 years. Visitation at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, Clearwater, FL will be February 26, 6-8 pm. The funeral Mass will be held February 27, 10 am, at Light of Christ Catholic Church, Clearwater, FL. Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home www.sylvanabbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2020
