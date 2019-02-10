CURTIN, Richard Thomas
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Thomas CURTIN Jr..
Jr. 68, passed away January 12, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Donna Curtin; his son, Jason Curtin; daughter-in-law, Lisa Curtin; granddaughter, Makayla Curtin; grandson, Conor Curtin; daughter, Melissa Leski; son-in-law, Joe Leski; granddaughter, Samantha Leski; and grandson; Brandon Leski. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Heitzman and nephews, David Heitzman, Paul Heitzman, and Richard Heitzman and their families. He will be missed every day and forever in our hearts. Those who wish to make a donation may do so in memory of Richard to the . https://www.cancer.org/. Please visit the below link for more information and to share your memories of Richard through the years. https://everloved.com/life-of/richard-curtin-jr/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019