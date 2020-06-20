VOGEL, Richard A. of Brooksville, Florida passed away at the home of his daughter Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 88. Richard is survived by his loving family; sister, Marie Burchstead; children, Richard Vogel, Karen Vogel, and Ken Vogel; stepchildren, Sharon and John Ratay; and dear friend, Joann Edmonds. He was born January 29, 1932 to Raymond Vogel and Ruth Swensen Vogel in the Bronx, New York. He grew up in Edgewater, New York, and joined the army out of high school during the Korean War. The race car he built stateside during the war began a lifelong relationship with cars, trucks, buses, and boats, both as a driver and tinkerer. From his early career as a car salesman to his later career as a bus driver and his hobby of deep-sea fishing, Richard was never far from an engine. In his later years, he loved living at Camper's holiday, playing pickleball, and attending the Christian Church in Wildwood. Memorial services will be held Monday, June 22, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. National Cremation Society



