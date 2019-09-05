|
passed away suddenly on September 1, 2019, at his home in Palm Harbor, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Judith McClure; his two children, Kevin McClure and wife, Abby and Andrew McClure and wife, Katie; eight grandchildren, Brendan, Emma, Hunter, and William to Kevin and Abby, and David, Rebekah, Heidi, and Michael to Andrew and Katie; and his brother James McClure Jr. He was preceded in death by his father, James McClure; his mother, Ethel McClure; sister, Jeanne McClure; and his sister-in-law, Margaret McClure. A visitation service will be held at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 1320 Main St., Dunedin, FL 34698 on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Open Door, 1260 Fort Washington Ave., Fort Washington, PA 19034 on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Richard was loved dearly.
Moss Feaster Funeral Home Mossfeasterdunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019