SERVICE, Richard W.
87, of Tampa, FL, completed the race that was set before him and joined his Beloved Jesus, his Lord and Savior, April 6, 2019. Awaiting the Grand Reunion are his wife, Susan; children, Laura Stetson (Jeffrey), Jeffrey (Leah), and stepson, Phillip Lamont; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special cousins, Sandie and Dan Curran. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bayside Community Church, 3333 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa, FL at 2 pm April 24. Chaplain Cecil Richardson will be officiating.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019