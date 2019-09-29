WAGNER, Richard John of Largo, Florida died on September 23, 2019. Born September 15, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan he grew up in South Whitley, Indiana where he was a high school track star and valedictorian. Richard was an electrical engineer with a bachelor's degree from Purdue University and master's degree from the University of South Florida. His career included work with missile guidance, radio communication, early computers, and modems. Richard enjoyed playing tennis and was a life master at bridge. He appreciated good food, good wine, good company, but had a long and tortured relationship with his lawn. He was a dedicated family man, a loving father to James and his wife, Essie, Carrie (deceased), and Amanda, as well as a close companion to his ex-wife Anne. Other survivors include his sister, Judy Miller; grandson, August; granddaughter, Nora, and various nieces and nephews. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Suncoast Hospice. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.nationalcremation.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019