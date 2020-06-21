Richard WATKINS
WATKINS, Richard C. "Dick" 89, of St. Petersburg, died Monday, June 15, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Barnard (Jeff); granddaughter, Noelle Azarelo (Jim); and sister, June Foley. Richard was best known as Dick. He was a beloved entertainer and worked with his father and mother, Charlie and Alma Watkins, at Charlie and Dick's Oasis Pub. He later became co-owner with his sister. He loved to entertain and recently said he "had the time of his life" at the Oasis. To view full obituary and online guest book visit www.grassofuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GRASSO FUNERAL MEMORIAL AND CREMATION
12515 ULMERTON ROAD
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 223-4965
