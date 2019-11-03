Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard WATSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATSON, Richard Everett of Clearwater, Florida, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Benita; his son, Derek (Megan O'Neill); and his two grandchildren, Kevyn and Ries. Born in East Liverpool, Ohio in 1932 to Clarence Watson and Laila Ries, he is survived by his brother, Don and preceded in death by his brother, Jack. After graduating East Liverpool High School, he served his country in combat overseas in Korea as an Army high-speed radio operator. Upon returning to the US, he enrolled at Kent State University where he and Benita met. He received his Electrical Engineering degree from Ohio State University in 1961. He went on to have a long distinguished career in the aerospace industry with Honeywell International, until his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed an active retirement snow skiing, snorkeling, traveling with friends and family, and, above all else, being an exceptionally dedicated, loving, and generous husband, father, and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The (woundedwarriorproject. org) or The ( ). A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

