WEEKS, Richard Hewlett 94, of St. Petersburg, passed away Nov. 9, 2019. Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in WWII in the Pacific. Upon returning from WWII, Richard married Margaret F. Jones whom he met in St. Petersburg. They were married at First United Methodist Church in downtown St. Petersburg in 1947. He retired from Florida Power and Light. Richard is survived by his first wife, Margaret; biological children, James C. Weeks, Sandra J. Bodley, and Allen D. Weeks; extended siblings, grandchildren, and all extended family. Military Honors will be rendered at Bay Pines National Cemetery Monday, Nov. 25, at 12:30 pm. SorensenFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019