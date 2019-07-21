WAGNER, Richard William
Sr. "Dick" 95, of Pinellas Park, passed peacefully in his sleep July 5, 2019. Dick was born in 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio. After finishing high school, he joined the military where he would eventually meet his wife, the former Shirley Graham Dawson, of Punxsutawney, PA. A WWII veteran, he served in the U.S. Army for 28 years. He moved his family to the Tampa Bay area in 1969 and settled in Seminole, FL. He was actively involved in the development of the Seminole Junior Warhawk Program. A lifelong resident of Pinellas County, he enjoyed the beach, dancing, and his beloved Rays. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley. He is survived by his three children; sons, Richard Jr. "Bud" of Homosassa, Lee of Pinellas Park; daughter, Cheryl (Philip) White of Homosassa; and one grandson, Zachery Service of Crystal River. He will be forever missed and loved by his family and community. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019