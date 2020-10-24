1/
Richard YERGER
1937 - 2020
YERGER, Richard A. 83, was a wonderful husband, loving father, and a courageous fighter. He was born Jan. 3, 1937 in Pottstown, PA. He was picked up by Jesus Oct. 16, 2020, in New Port Richey, FL. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Pat. He retired from the USAF and the Paradyne Corporation. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth "Rosie" Westerfield and her husband, Jerry, Catherine "Pickle" Bristol and Lee Yerger and his wife, Beverly; 11 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. For Service details see: obits.dignitymemorial.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
