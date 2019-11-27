MOTT, Rick 69, of Tampa, entered into rest, Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born July 20, 1950 in Perry, GA, the son of Olin and Doris Mott. Rick was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Wren. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judy Mott; daughters, Jennifer Mott and Lisa Keene; grandson, Cody Keene; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends at 11 am followed by a service at noon, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Blount and Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel, Temple Terrace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick's memory to MJH Children's Charities benefiting Joshua House and the Tutor-a-Bull program, 3741 E. Hillsbo-rough Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Words of comfort may be expressed at: blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 27, 2019