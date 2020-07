Or Copy this URL to Share

WILK, Rick D. passed in Clearwater, FL on July 16, 2020. Celebration of Life is Sunday, July 26 at 1540 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach, FL. To join virtually text before Sunday Noon at Pat: 561-859-9580. Rick leaves behind life partner, Teresea; sister, Lori; cousin, Robert; and many who loved him.



