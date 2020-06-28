Ricky CUTTER

CUTTER, Ricky Frank 69, passed away June 14, 2020 in Tampa. He was born in Phoenix, AZ. He attended schools in the Town 'n Country area of Tampa and Leto High School. He later graduated from a computer college in Georgia. He is survived by wife, Carol Cutter; mother, Ollie Cutter; sister, Cheryl Smoak and her husband, Michael; nieces, Stephanie Smoak, Elizabeth Smoak, Kimberly Fudge and her husband, Jonathan Fudge and daughter, Emilia Fudge. He is also survived by many cousins and his best friend, Jerry. The family would like to extend its gratitude to Lifepath Hospice.



