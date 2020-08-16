1/1
Ricky Nall
NALL, Ricky Joe "Pappy" 69, New Port Richey, FL, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Rick was born to Doyal and Leora Nall Feb. 8, 1951 in Nampa, Idaho. He grew up in Caldwell, Idaho, and is a 1969 graduate of Caldwell High School where he participated in football, baseball, track, and choir. He went on to play football at Idaho State University. After college, he lived in New York City, Miami, and Tarpon Springs, FL, prior to settling in New Port Richey, FL. He worked the majority of his career as a Real Estate Broker and in recent years as a Guardian. He was an active volunteer for the Boys and Girls club, Tarpon Springs Little League and a member of the Elks and Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, golf, cooking, sports, and spending time with his family. Rick is survived by his daughter, Tifphani (Jody) Valdes; three grandchildren, Mikayla, Luke, and Jaxson; mother, Leora; brother, Gary (Jan); sister-in-law, Karen; nieces and nephews and his cat, "little girl". He was preceded in death by his father, Doyal and brother, Jerry Nall. He is remembered by his jovial smile and kind deeds. A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 2 pm at Dobies Funeral Home Seven Springs, (727) 372-2550, dobiesfuneralh-ome.com. Masks and social distancing required. Dobies FH Seven Springs

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 372-2550
