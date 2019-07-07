Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Rita A. SCHEUNER


1925 - 2019
Rita A. SCHEUNER Obituary
SCHEUNER, Rita A.

94, of Spring Hill, FL, got her "Angel Wings" on June 29, 2019. She was born on February 11, 1925 in Alpena, MI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Coleman (Milo), Lisa Scheuner (Steve Whitman), and Michele Hardin (Fred Vennera); son, Carl Scheuner; her three grandchildren, Althea Perez, Jessica Eliason, and Ian Mischloney; and three great-grandchildren. The family thanks Brooksville Healthcare Center for their loving care. In honor of Rita, please make donations to ARC Nature Coast (352) 544-2322 in her memory. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019
