BRUEGER, Rita A. 83, of Hudson, passed away October 30, 2019. She is survived by her son, Thomas Brueger of Hudson; daughter, Donna Brueger of New York; and sister, Helen Murphy of Long Island. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred Brueger; son, Gary Brueger and daughter, Nancy Brueger. Friends will be received at Dobies Funeral Home, 9944 Hudson Ave., Hudson Nov. 5, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church Nov. 6 at 11 am. Dobies FH/Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019
