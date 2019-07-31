MAGNI, Rita J
of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away on July 28, 2019. Rita will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved playing cards, bingo, dominoes, and bowling. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Rita is survived by her daughters, Lisa Magni-Wellman and husband, Thomas, Suzanne Magni-Waddell and husband, Michael; one brother, Robert Bech and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Sandra Bech; grandchildren, Madeline, Denver, and Jakob. Rita was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Bech. Arrangements are under the direction of Dobies Funeral Home Seven Spring Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to The .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 31, 2019