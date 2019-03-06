RAINEY, Rita J. (Harrison)
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita J. (Harrison) RAINEY.
age 71, of Clearwater, FL, died on February 10, 2019 at Dunedin Mease Hospital. She was born in Chiply, FL and moved to Clearwater after graduating from high school to attend cosmetology school. She worked as a hairdresser, doing what she loved for over 25 years. In Clearwater she met and married Roy Rainey in 1967. They were married until his passing on February 10, 1990. She is survived by two sons, Roy and Rodney; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Sylvan Abbey United Methodist Church in Clearwater on Saturday, March 9, at 4 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019