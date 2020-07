RUSCH, Rita M. 87, formerly of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away on July 28, 2020 with her family by her side. Survived by her husband of 67 years, Thomas; and her daughters, Margaret (Dennis) Doolittle, Denise, Kathleen (Thomas) Lipinski; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Graveside service on Thursday, July 30 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Medowlawn Memorial Gardens. DobiesFH/Congress



