WALTZ, Rita Elizabeth 95, of St. Petersburg FL passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020 at home in loving care of her two youngest children. Born in St. Petersburg, March 26, 1924 to Dexter and Marguerite Rambo, she was the oldest of four children. Mrs. Waltz was a devoted church and choir member of Oak Forest United Methodist church in Hayesville NC, St. Lukes UMC, and formerly of Allendale UMC. In death she is reunited with Stanley, her husband of 60 years and their oldest son, Stephen. She is survived by three children, Diane (Ray) Rackiewicz, Wendy (Joe) Burgasser and Clavin Waltz; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Rita's graveside service will be Monday, March 23, 2020, 11 am, at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Petersburg. Visit the online guestbook at: AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020