DeMATOS, Rita Yvette
"Meme" 90, of Trinity, FL, passed away on April 3, 2019. Rita (Lemoine) DeMatos, born in Springfield, MA, is survived by her four sons, Steve (Sally), Dennis (Anita), Gregg (Monika), and Gary; her six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Rene Lemoine. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Tony) DeMatos; grandson, Anthony DeMatos; sister, Claire Kida; and brother, Leo Lemoine. Visitation starts at 12 pm, funeral and burial will start at 12:30 to be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Drive, Trinity, FL 34655.
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL 34655
(727) 376-7824
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 9, 2019