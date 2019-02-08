|
CREMONT, Robert A.
"Papa" 83, of Largo, FL passed away February 6, 2019. Born in Springfield, MA, Robert moved to this area in 1984 from Agawam, MA. He was of the Roman Catholic faith, served in the US Army, was a charter member of the Moose Lodge in Agawam, and a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus. Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine and is survived by his son, Marc and his wife Mindy, and two grandchildren, Ryan and Gina. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Visitation will Sunday, February 10, 2-4 pm at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Largo. For online condolences, please visit:
www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2019