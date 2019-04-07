FRENCH, Robert A.
74, Tampa, FL, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home, March 26, 2019 with his loving wife, Kaye of 52 years by his side. He is survived by his two daughters, Michelle French-Clark (Jim), Charlene French-Bunch (Kevin); and granddaughter, Amber Griffeth; brother, Lawrence French (Sybil); sister, Virginia French-Gallagher (Dennis); nieces and a nephew. He will be missed greatly and his spirit will be felt eternally. Rest peacefully and we will always remember the wonderful memories we made together. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. Online memorial and guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019