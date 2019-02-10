Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. "Bob" GOODMAN. View Sign

GOODMAN, Robert A. "Bob"



passed away Feb. 7, 2019 at 87. He was born in Eastland, TX Nov. 4, 1931. He was predeceased by his mother, Louise Luhman; dad, Byron Goodman; sister, Marilyn Hill; and brothers, Paul and Warren Goodman. Bob moved to Tampa in 1940 and attended Mitchell, Wilson and Plant High. He was proud to attend The University of Florida, where he was affiliated with Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Bob served in the U.S. Army and reached the rank of Sgt. First Class. Upon discharge, he became co-owner of MacDill Auto Supply for 44 years. Bob was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where he served on the vestry as Junior and Senior Warden, Lay Reader and Usher. He was appointed to the City of Tampa Zoning Board of Adjustment by three separate Mayors and he took great pride in serving in that capacity for over 15 years. Being a long time resident of South Tampa, Bob was a member of Palma Ceia Country Club and he had many fond memories of watching his daughters compete on their swim team. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Absley Pearce Goodman; daughters, Laura Goodman Capen (Wayne) and Beth Goodman Vandergrift; grandchildren, Justin Vandergrift, Andrew Vandergrift and Morgan Capen. Bob always believed in God and Country-God Bless America. He will be interred at Sylvan Abbey Cemetery, with a family graveside service at a later date. Donations may be made in his honor to the Dementia Society of America or to Lifepath Hospice at TGH.

