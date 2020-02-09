Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert ABENDSCHEIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ABENDSCHEIN, Robert Nelson passed away Oct. 22, 2019 of a heart attack in Bali, Indonesia. Born June 16, 1941, in Buffalo, NY, Bob joined the Navy after graduation trom high school. He moved to St. Petersburg and spent his career at Florida Power Corporation. Being a Gemini, Bob made friends wherever he went, but enjoyed his quiet alone time. In 2000, he decide to "Go West, young man. Go West." Being an adventurer, it was his dream to look for gold. He followed the Lewis and Clark trail, made gold mining friends all over the West, and wrote many articles in magazines about his trials and experiences finding gold- little pieces and some big "color." His photographs and letters of his journeys kept his family and friends entertained, thanks to inter-mail. Hence his sign off - "Neverquit." After two short mining trips to Australia, he packed his belongings, and headed Down Under. Bob spent almost eight years in a 1992 4-WD camper van. He found lots of little bits of of gold-nothing big-yet. Making "mates" wherever he was, Bob traveled the south (bottom) of AU, across to Cooper Peddy (opals mining), then across the desert to Perth and up the western coast of AU. He loved it -except for the flies. Having to leave AU for Visa requirements, he found low cost air flights to Bali, which was his last move. Finding friends, perfect weather, Bob found a place he could write,read, and tour the island. This was a paradise. Missing him always are his sons, Rob and Randy Lance Abendschein, Kenneth (Wendy) and Christopher (Betty) Andrews, and their families; former wife, Diana, and two sisters in Buffalo. We were very blessed that his friends in Bali were with him at all times and he was never alone.

