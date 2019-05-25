ADORNO, Robert "Bob"



80, waged a mighty battle against cancer. Bob died peacefully in the arms of Judith, his loyal and loving wife of 55 years, May 22, 2019. Bob was born November 22, 1938 in Torrington, Connecticut. He was a graduate of Cheshire Academy and the University of Denver. Bob was a dedicated Real Estate and Securities Broker who valued each opportunity to help families plan for and achieve their dreams. He retired in 1994, and settled in Seminole, Florida in 1999. Bob maintained high expectations for his family and was fiercely devoted to them. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was an amazing home cook, and always spoke the truth in love. He is survived by his wife; his son, Robert A. Adorno Jr; his daughter, Kathryn Adorno; two grandchildren, Hannah and Faith; his brother, Joseph; and sisters, Cynthia and Celeste. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bob to Suncoast Hospice, the , or a .

