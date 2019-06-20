KENNEDY, Robert Alan
"Bob" died peacefully on June 15, 2019 in New Port Richey, FL, at the age of 83. Bob was born in St. Albans, NY and eventually settled in Florida. He was an Army Veteran and was a fleet maintenance manager for ARA and Ryder before retiring. Bob enjoyed politics, gun collecting, camping and traveling. Bob always enjoyed delivering a good joke and was the life of the party. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Gerda; eight plus one children, 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his brother, Donald. Memorial services June 22, 2019, 11 am, at Trinity Presbyterian Church of Seven Springs. Bob will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to hospice or Alzheimer's research are appreciated.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 20 to June 22, 2019