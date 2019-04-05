DENNIS, Robert Albert,
60, of Tampa, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019. Robert graduated from East Bay High School and was an ASE Certified Auto Technician, as well as a former deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Robert's passion of cars and the Sheriff's Office lead him to build a race car for the Top Cop Charity Challenge, which he won in 1996. Robert was also a proud supporter of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cammie Dennis; daughter, Kristal Dennis; brothers, Ralph Owen Dennis, Richard Henry Dennis, and R. Champion Dennis; their families and many friends. At the family's request, services for Robert will be a private event held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gold Shield Foundation at PO Box 271791 Tampa, FL. 33688 or Girl Scouts of West Central Florida by donating online at www.gswcf.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019