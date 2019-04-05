Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Albert Dennis. View Sign

DENNIS, Robert Albert,



60, of Tampa, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019. Robert graduated from East Bay High School and was an ASE Certified Auto Technician, as well as a former deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Robert's passion of cars and the Sheriff's Office lead him to build a race car for the Top Cop Charity Challenge, which he won in 1996. Robert was also a proud supporter of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cammie Dennis; daughter, Kristal Dennis; brothers, Ralph Owen Dennis, Richard Henry Dennis, and R. Champion Dennis; their families and many friends. At the family's request, services for Robert will be a private event held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gold Shield Foundation at PO Box 271791 Tampa, FL. 33688 or Girl Scouts of West Central Florida by donating online at



Florida Mortuary

DENNIS, Robert Albert,60, of Tampa, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019. Robert graduated from East Bay High School and was an ASE Certified Auto Technician, as well as a former deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Robert's passion of cars and the Sheriff's Office lead him to build a race car for the Top Cop Charity Challenge, which he won in 1996. Robert was also a proud supporter of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cammie Dennis; daughter, Kristal Dennis; brothers, Ralph Owen Dennis, Richard Henry Dennis, and R. Champion Dennis; their families and many friends. At the family's request, services for Robert will be a private event held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gold Shield Foundation at PO Box 271791 Tampa, FL. 33688 or Girl Scouts of West Central Florida by donating online at www.gswcf.org Florida Mortuary Funeral Home Florida Mortuary Funeral & Cremation Services

4601 Nebraska Ave N

Tampa , FL 33603

(813) 237-2900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close