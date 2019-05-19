Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Alexander COOKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





passed away peacefully at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 10, 2019, at age 89.



Born in Schenectady, New York, the only child of Anna Christison, "Bob" had the advantage of being raised in her extended family, which included Scottish immigrants who instilled lifelong virtues of hard work and integrity. He earned a Vice Presidential appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, from which he graduated in 1952. His subsequent service as a Naval Aviator included an assignment as the Executive Officer (1968) and the Commanding Officer (1969) of Patrol Squadron 19, chasing Russian submarines around the world. Bob also served as Navigator of the attack aircraft carrier U.S.S. Constellation in 1970-71.



After retiring from the Navy, Bob continued to serve his country by sharing his aeronautical and management expertise with professionals involved in commercial, private, business, and military air safety. During his decades-long affiliation with the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), Bob provided analysis and comment on federal air regulations and aircraft/operations safety for organizations, airport management, and governing entities including the Federal Aviation Administration, and the House and Senate Subcommittees on Aviation and Transportation. He retired from NBAA as the Vice President of Operations, and ended his career as a consultant to the Flight Safety Foundation.



Bob maintained his commercial pilot license for years, as well as his professional affiliations with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), National Aeronautics Association, Washington Aero Club, and U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association.



He and his second wife, Marcia (nee Schuler), shared a love of boating and adventure that made Florida an ideal retirement destination. They shared many happy years in Madeira Beach and St. Petersburg.



Robert Cooke is survived by his wife, Marcia; his children, Meredith (Gary) McCollum, Robin (Charles) Wilson, and Robert Cooke Jr. (Karen), and their mother, Nancy Cramer (nee Caldwell); six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.





Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019

