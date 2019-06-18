KELLER, Robert Allen



84, of Seminole, FL, passed away May 31, 2019. He was born in Hollansburg, Ohio and moved to this area in September of 1971 from Dayton, Ohio. He was a mechanical and electronic engineer and deptartment manager for National Cash Register of Dayton and Raytheon of Florida. He was a Methodist and belonged to Oakhurst Methodist Church. Bob was preceded in death by Alice L. Ward (mother); J. Gilbert Keller (father); and Beth Ann Lowe (Keller) his daughter; and Donald Jay Keller his son. He is survived by his spouse of 65 years happily maried, Janice Elaine (Fourman) Keller; many nieces and nephews all over the USA. Other survivors and friends are Glenda Keller and John Keller who passed one day earlier; Karol and Larry Gilfillan; and Barbara Fraley, sister. Bob was always willing to help, all you had to do was ask. Bob was a bowler in Ohio, and was a little leage umpire. He was a member of the American boating club, and owned seven boats from 16 feet to 35 feet. He taught over 300 students in safe boating classes and traveled all over the USA, as well as many over-seas charters. Bob worked with the Power Squadron and American Boating Club in Dayton, Ohio and St. Petersburg, FL. Donations may be made in his memory to (SPSPS) St. Petersburg Sail and Power Squadron, P.O. Box 13542, St. Petersburg, FL 33733, or a . A memorial service will be held at Mohn Funeral Home, with services starting Friday 21, 2019 at 1 pm. A graveside service will be held in Greenmound, New Madison, Ohio at a later date.

