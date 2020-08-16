1/1
Robert Andringa
ANDRINGA, Robert Scott 51, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Scott was raised in St. Petersburg, FL. He attended St. Petersburg High School, Florida State University, and graduated from Stetson University College of Law. He served as an Assistant State Attorney with the Sixth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office where he enjoyed the camaraderie of his friends and colleagues. Scott was also in private practice for several years. Scott loved outdoor adventures and being on the water. He especially enjoyed rafting, kayaking, and boating with friends and family. He loved the rivers and mountains of North Carolina as much as Florida's open waters. He spent many summers at Camp Pinnacle in Hendersonville, NC, first as a camper and then as a counselor. Years later, he fondly remembered teaching nervous campers to swim and leading troops of young people through the woods. Scott lived to be challenged, which led him to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro and complete multiple long-distance cycling events. An avid hockey fan, he played in several recreational leagues as a passionate defenseman. Scott was an amazing storyteller who enthralled his listeners and invariably left them laughing. At the age of 51, he pursued his dream to become a journalist and was a student at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of St. Petersburg. Scott's greatest joy was being a loving husband to Jessica; father to Trenton and Tristan; and a companion to his German Shorthaired Pointer, Rocky. Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Andringa. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his parents, Henry and Beverly Andringa; his brothers, Brett (Elizabeth and their children, Paige, Brayden, Carlene, and Declan), Brad (Keelie) Andringa and many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's name to the Camp Pinnacle Alumni Scholarship Fund. Visit www.camppinnacle.com/alumni. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
