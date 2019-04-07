Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Anthony "Bob" FRANCIS. View Sign





"Bob" 81, died April 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born February 7, 1938 in Newark, New Jersey, and was most recently residing in Clearwater, FL. He was a member of the U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnance from August 1955 to August 1961. He was honorably discharged. He was an member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, the beach and sun, reading, and boating. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Meredith Ruth Francis; sister, Carol Santosuosso (Vincent); brother, Raymond Francis (Sue); six children, Anthony, William, Denise, Pamela, Edward, and Gary (Dina); seven grandchildren, Patrick, Matthew, Eric, Catherine, Brett, Clara, and Dean. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Ceslava and grandson, Nicholas. Bob loved to provide instant quips that his family enjoyed immensely. A memorial mass will be on Thursday, April 25, at 11 am, at St. Jerome Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo, Florida 33774, in memory of Robert A. Francis. A special thank you to Suncoast Hospice.





"Bob" 81, died April 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born February 7, 1938 in Newark, New Jersey, and was most recently residing in Clearwater, FL. He was a member of the U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnance from August 1955 to August 1961. He was honorably discharged. He was an member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, the beach and sun, reading, and boating. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Meredith Ruth Francis; sister, Carol Santosuosso (Vincent); brother, Raymond Francis (Sue); six children, Anthony, William, Denise, Pamela, Edward, and Gary (Dina); seven grandchildren, Patrick, Matthew, Eric, Catherine, Brett, Clara, and Dean. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Ceslava and grandson, Nicholas. Bob loved to provide instant quips that his family enjoyed immensely. A memorial mass will be on Thursday, April 25, at 11 am, at St. Jerome Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo, Florida 33774, in memory of Robert A. Francis. A special thank you to Suncoast Hospice. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019

