HORAN, Robert Anthony



passed away peacefully in Sun City Center, FL, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born June 22, 1937, in New York City, to William and Sophie (Komorowska) Horan, he was a 1960 graduate of NYC Community College and a Survey Engineer on many major jobs in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. A devoted husband for 52 years to Rose-ellen; father to Helene (Doug) Weir and Laura (Paulo) Ricardo; grandpa to Brittney and Alyssa; big brother to Richard (Joyce) also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bob's amazing soul surpasses his time with us. His strength and fortitude, through good times and bad was always handled with a smile and confidence that all will be ok. Never a complaint (not even when woken at 2 am to change his daughter's tire.) even then just a lesson on how to do it. The most honorable man, with a heart of gold. The kindest soul you would ever be fortunate enough to meet. He never let a day go by without making someone laugh or letting them know that he was proud of them. Bob was compassionate when you needed comfort, funny when you needed a laugh and strong when you needed support. The human version of a cup of hot cocoa, super sweet and warm. Everyone who met Bob was touched by an angel, and Heaven's gates have opened for him. He looks on us all with love, the same love he gave us with his presence. Until the 12th of Never. Please sign guestbook at



SouthernFuneralCare.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019