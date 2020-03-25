ATWOOD, Robert L. "Bob" 101, of Atria Evergreen Woods Senior Residence, Spring Hill went to be with his Lord March 7, 2020. Bob was a former member of the Brookridge Golf and Country Club. He was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League #708 of Spring Hill. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942 and served in the Pacific area of operations. He was promoted through seven grades in 14 months to Master Gunnery Sergeant. He was predeceased by his wife of 74 years, Betty; his seven siblings; and two grandsons, Bobby and Johnny Vogel. He is survived by his daughters, Anne Vogel of Brookridge and Karen Atwood and a grandson, David Jackson both of Bradenton, Florida. Robert was part of the "Greatest Generation" and was a real gentleman to the end. Pinecrest Funeral Chapel handled the arrangements. Per his desires, there will be no service.

