|
|
GRILL, Robert B. "Bob" USN
87, of Seminole, passed away March 23, 2019. Born in Washington DC, Bob retired to Florida in 1986, from Maryland. He loved boating, tinkering with electronics, and spoiling his grandchildren. Pawpaw will be sadly missed. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 42 years, Dorothy J. "DJ"; sons, Richard A. and William T. Bob is survived by his sons, John (Janice), Gary (Debbie); daughter, Sandi Daniels-Berry (Jim); and a large, loving family. A funeral service will take place at 2 pm, Monday, April 1, 2019 at ALife Tribute Funeral Care- Largo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , in Bob's memory.
ALife Tribute Funeral Care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019