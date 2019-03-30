Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
716 Seminole Boulevard
Largo, FL 33770
(727) 559-7793
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Grill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. "Bob" Grill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert B. "Bob" Grill Obituary
GRILL, Robert B. "Bob" USN

87, of Seminole, passed away March 23, 2019. Born in Washington DC, Bob retired to Florida in 1986, from Maryland. He loved boating, tinkering with electronics, and spoiling his grandchildren. Pawpaw will be sadly missed. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 42 years, Dorothy J. "DJ"; sons, Richard A. and William T. Bob is survived by his sons, John (Janice), Gary (Debbie); daughter, Sandi Daniels-Berry (Jim); and a large, loving family. A funeral service will take place at 2 pm, Monday, April 1, 2019 at ALife Tribute Funeral Care- Largo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , in Bob's memory.

ALife Tribute Funeral Care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
Download Now