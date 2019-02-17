Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CDR. Robert B. Reed USNR. View Sign

REED, CDR. Robert Bushnell USNROn Thursday, February 14, 2019, Robert B Reed, age 100, died and now resides in heaven. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jean Reed; sons from his first marriage, Robert Jr. of San Jose, CA and Richard of Palatine, IL; four beloved stepchildren, Kathi, Jim, Peg, and Jeff; as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren scattered over Florida, California, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey.A memorial service will be held at 1st Presbyterian Church, St. Petersburg, 11 am, Tuesday, February 19.Bob was a Purdue University graduate and Chief Engineer of several manufacturing companies. He was also a Management Consultant with McKinsey & Co. He retired after 20 years with an engineering consulting firm. After retirement, he served as "Custom Yacht Coordinator" with Irwin Yachts. He also consulted with Tariran, Inc. as Public Relations Director.Over his lifetime, Bob owned, maintained, and sailed four boats. He spent many a day afloat on the waters of Lake Michigan, the Gulf of Mexico, Tampa Bay, Chesapeake Bay, the Bahamas, the Virgin Islands, and the eastern Atlantic Ocean Coast. He also taught sailing at Camp Pemigewassett in New Hampshire and in St. Petersburg.Bob spent 26 years in the Naval Reserve. Enlisting in May of 1941, he became a pilot and served two combat tours in the South Pacific during five years of WWII , followed by 21 years of reserve duty. He made 97 carrier landings. He was Commanding Officer of FASRON 722 at N.A.S. Glenview, IL and also taught courses in the Naval Reserve Officer's School until retirement from the Navy in 1967.A consummate musician, he started musically with his own 10 piece band in high school in Westfield, NJ in 1936. All through his years at Purdue he played professionally earning school costs and all expenses. After his active duty in the Navy, he returned to Purdue with a wife and one year old son. After graduation with a BS in Mechanical Engineering he took a hiatus from music while he raised three boys and tried to earn a living and move up in the business world.In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations to the s Project.

