Service Information Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 (727)-584-7671 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 View Map Service 2:00 PM Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BACON, Robert N. long time resident of Largo, passed away August 2, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, MD February 2, 1936, raised in Walbrook and graduated high school from Mount St. Joseph's. He was a U.S. Marine fighter pilot, where he flew F-8 Crusader among other jets. After 20 years of honorable service, he retired as a reserve Major. In June 1961, he graduated from University of Maryland with an electrical engineering degree. He worked for Black and Decker for 5 years until returning to the skies in 1965, as an airline pilot with Pan Am and subsequently transitioned to United Airlines in 1992, where he flew for another six years before retiring. An avid reader of novels and current events, Bob also enjoyed crossword puzzles, model trains, playing tennis, listening to music, traveling the country by train and fine dining. A traveling connoisseur, he traveled the country and world several times over. He had an incredible sense of humor and a winning smile. In 1982, he and his beloved wife relocated to Largo, FL. They enjoyed many happy years together with family and friends. Bob was the devoted husband of 50 years of the late Mary Rose (nee Riley) and a devoted loving father of Elizabeth (Joel) Van Blaricom, Mary (Harry) Matossian, Bob Jr. and Patty (David) Klop. He is preceded in death by his dear sisters, Bette (James) Edelen and the late Anne (Braden) Altemus. He has six grandchildren; one great-grand-son; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends, who cherish him. Visitation begins at 1 pm with a service at 2 pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at: Hubbell Funeral, (727) 584-7671

BACON, Robert N. long time resident of Largo, passed away August 2, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, MD February 2, 1936, raised in Walbrook and graduated high school from Mount St. Joseph's. He was a U.S. Marine fighter pilot, where he flew F-8 Crusader among other jets. After 20 years of honorable service, he retired as a reserve Major. In June 1961, he graduated from University of Maryland with an electrical engineering degree. He worked for Black and Decker for 5 years until returning to the skies in 1965, as an airline pilot with Pan Am and subsequently transitioned to United Airlines in 1992, where he flew for another six years before retiring. An avid reader of novels and current events, Bob also enjoyed crossword puzzles, model trains, playing tennis, listening to music, traveling the country by train and fine dining. A traveling connoisseur, he traveled the country and world several times over. He had an incredible sense of humor and a winning smile. In 1982, he and his beloved wife relocated to Largo, FL. They enjoyed many happy years together with family and friends. Bob was the devoted husband of 50 years of the late Mary Rose (nee Riley) and a devoted loving father of Elizabeth (Joel) Van Blaricom, Mary (Harry) Matossian, Bob Jr. and Patty (David) Klop. He is preceded in death by his dear sisters, Bette (James) Edelen and the late Anne (Braden) Altemus. He has six grandchildren; one great-grand-son; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends, who cherish him. Visitation begins at 1 pm with a service at 2 pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at: Hubbell Funeral, (727) 584-7671 HubbellFuneralHome.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close