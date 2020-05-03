BANKER, Robert E. "Bob" 85, a longtime trial attorney in Tampa, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born on July 10, 1934, Bob was the only child of Carolyn and Earl Banker. He attended Central High School in Memphis, where in chemistry class he met Dottie Peterson, his lab partner and future wife. He went on to the University of Tennessee, majoring in accounting and joining the R.O.T.C. program. Before graduation, he and Dottie, a student at Queens College, were mar ried. Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force and became a pilot, which he enjoyed immensely, saying he would rather "fly than march." He was stationed in Adana, Turkey, and flew troops into Beirut. He served for three years, from 1956-59, and was awarded the Commendation Medal. Bob then attended Vanderbilt Law School on scholarship, graduating in 1961 with highest honors, Order of the Coif and Vanderbilt Law Review. While in Law School, he flew for the Tennessee Air National Guard and worked for the Vanderbilt Development Foundation. Bob and Dottie moved to Tampa in 1961, where he joined the Fowler White law firm and soon became a formidable trial lawyer, specializing in medical, aviation and products defense. In November 2008, Bob and 75 of his trial attorneys formed Banker Lopez & Gassler. Under Bob's leadership, the Tampa Bay Times has consistently recognized the firm as a "Best Place to Work" and selected Bob as a "Best Boss." Bob was a member of the International Association of Defense Counsel and its Trial Academy, the Florida Defense Lawyers Association, the Defense Research Institute, and a Fellow in the International Academy of Trial Lawyers. He was a mentor to innumerable young trial lawyers in Tampa. Year after year, Bob's peers recognized him for his trial skills in the "Best Lawyers in America" rankings. In 2006, he received the Herbert G. Goldburg Award for fairness, integrity, courtesy, zeal, forensic skill, legal acumen, good sense, and respect for fellow lawyers. In 2011, he was named Lawyer of the Year in Tampa by Best Lawyers. Bob had many wins in the courtroom. Notable successes include representing New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in his battles with Major League Baseball, and defending Learjet in a multimillion dollar wrongful death suit after a crash that killed pro golfer Payne Stewart. Bob's greatest joy was his family. He delighted in his beloved children, David Banker (Jan Williams), Dana Banker, and Blair von Kleydorff (Andrew); his six precious granddaughters, Whitney Jackson (Matt), Mackenzie Banker, Kelsey Banker, Courtney Banker, Meredith von Kleydorff, and Heidi von Kleydorff. He spent wonderful times with each, from teaching them to captain a boat, taking them on fantastic ski trips and North Carolina adventures, whitewater rafting, panning for gold, and seeing waterfalls for the first time. Then there were water basketball games, homemade ice cream, all kinds of board games, and of course, silly string, but most of all were the memorable Christmases. He delighted in choosing toys and special gifts for everyone; so naturally Christmas was his very favorite holiday and great fun for all. Bob thoroughly enjoyed traveling and was able to see so many wonderful places with his family, from the Great Wall of China to the icebergs of Alaska. Bob's infectious laugh was big and bold and could be heard at a distance. He enjoyed life exuberantly and making others happy. Generous, kind, fun! Golf was the game he enjoyed immensely and played weekly when possible. Let's hope they have golf in Heaven, as he is right there, in the Presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A memorial celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Samaritan's Purse or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.