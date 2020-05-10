BAUMGARNER, Robert L. Bob passed away on May 1, 2020. He graduated from Plant High School in 1967 and attended the University of Florida. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert E. and Marion Baumgarner and is survived by his wife, Janet, and other family and friends. Bob was a long time member of the Tamps Bay Parrothead Club and was also was a member of the Florida Guardianship Association.



