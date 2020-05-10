Robert BAUMGARNER
BAUMGARNER, Robert L. Bob passed away on May 1, 2020. He graduated from Plant High School in 1967 and attended the University of Florida. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert E. and Marion Baumgarner and is survived by his wife, Janet, and other family and friends. Bob was a long time member of the Tamps Bay Parrothead Club and was also was a member of the Florida Guardianship Association.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Janet, I am so sorry to hear about Bob's passing. He was a gentle soul who always had kinds stories to tell about our former classmates. He will not be forgotten. RIP, Bob
Carmen Toro
Friend
May 10, 2020
Bob was our next door neighbor on Lois Ave. for many years. We use to enjoy playing 2 deck canasta on his front porch many days during the summer. I remember his mom bringing over home made Christmas cookies each year. His grandmother was a sweet heart who lived with them til she died. Prayers go out to his family during this difficult times..
Cindy
Neighbor
May 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Bob at DCF and Aging Solutions. I always enjoyed my conversations with him. He was so knowledgeable and one of the nicest people I knew.
Linda Anderson
Coworker
