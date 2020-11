Or Copy this URL to Share

BEDARD, Robert Jr. "Bob" 54, of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2020. A memorial mass will be held in his honor on Friday, November 20 at 10:30 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, St. Petersburg, followed by a burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Judy's home immediately following the burial. Full obituary available on the National Catholic Reporter website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store