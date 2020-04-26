|
BENDUHN, Robert J. 81, of Largo, passed away April 5, 2020, at the age of 81. After having served his country in the United States Army in the early 1960s, he then returned to Publix, where he gave over 50 years of his life. He met his beloved ex-wife and friend, Rachel, as a young man working the canned food aisle. He was also an avid sportsman, his passions being football, boating, fishing, scuba diving and if you knew him well, the Wild Wild West and of course his doberman pincher, Mallory. All his life passions were displayed with pride on his full body tattoo suite, a road map to his journeys. Robert is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Benduhn Steadman and Dawn Benduhn; his grandchildren, BJ, Nick and Axl; great-granddaughter, Lila; and brother, Richard Benduhn; and sister, Barbara Benduhn Schultz. Memorial Park Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020