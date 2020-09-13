Robert Betzold

BETZOLD, Robert F. 94, passed away September 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ann; sons, Robert (Marilyn), Keith (Paulina); sister, Marlene Lennartz; grandchildren; great-grand-children; and nephews. Bob served in the Navy during World War II at Iwo Jima during the invasion. He was a long time member of Highland Lakes and in the early years was active in the Men's Club and the Men's Golf League. Grave side services will be private. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store