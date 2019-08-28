BLANCO, Robert Manuel 86, of Tampa, passed peacefully on August 21, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Robert was a Tampa native, born to Pilar and Leon Blanco who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his brother, Marcelo Blanco. Robert lived a full and wonderful life and loved his family dearly. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Elvira V. Blanco; their children, Daña (Tim) Douglas and Ruben Blanco (fiancee, Kelly Hanna); and grandchildren, Rebecca and Marlin Blanco. Robert was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and a graduate of University of Georgia. He retired from the Hillsborough County Public Health Department after 34 years of service. Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman and raised champion Bluetick Coonhounds. He gifted his children a tremendous love and passion for animals and the outdoors. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of St. Joseph's Hospital for their extraordinary care and compassion - from the ER through ICU to hospice. We would also like to thank Seasons Hospice for their outstanding care. The family is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support and will be holding a private service.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019