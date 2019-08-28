Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert BLANCO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLANCO, Robert Manuel 86, of Tampa, passed peacefully on August 21, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Robert was a Tampa native, born to Pilar and Leon Blanco who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his brother, Marcelo Blanco. Robert lived a full and wonderful life and loved his family dearly. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Elvira V. Blanco; their children, Daña (Tim) Douglas and Ruben Blanco (fiancee, Kelly Hanna); and grandchildren, Rebecca and Marlin Blanco. Robert was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and a graduate of University of Georgia. He retired from the Hillsborough County Public Health Department after 34 years of service. Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman and raised champion Bluetick Coonhounds. He gifted his children a tremendous love and passion for animals and the outdoors. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of St. Joseph's Hospital for their extraordinary care and compassion - from the ER through ICU to hospice. We would also like to thank Seasons Hospice for their outstanding care. The family is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support and will be holding a private service.

BLANCO, Robert Manuel 86, of Tampa, passed peacefully on August 21, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Robert was a Tampa native, born to Pilar and Leon Blanco who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his brother, Marcelo Blanco. Robert lived a full and wonderful life and loved his family dearly. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Elvira V. Blanco; their children, Daña (Tim) Douglas and Ruben Blanco (fiancee, Kelly Hanna); and grandchildren, Rebecca and Marlin Blanco. Robert was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and a graduate of University of Georgia. He retired from the Hillsborough County Public Health Department after 34 years of service. Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman and raised champion Bluetick Coonhounds. He gifted his children a tremendous love and passion for animals and the outdoors. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of St. Joseph's Hospital for their extraordinary care and compassion - from the ER through ICU to hospice. We would also like to thank Seasons Hospice for their outstanding care. The family is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support and will be holding a private service. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close