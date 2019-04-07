Robert "Bobby" BORRELLI (1960 - 2019)
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Marah Allman/Riley
  • "Sending many prayers your way Teresa. May God give you and..."
    - Gabriela Barolette
  • "I loved this man!! Had the pleasure of living with him..."
    - Wanda Pearl
  • "Bob will be greatly missed by all of us! I loved that we..."
    - Lori Walton
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Jackie Pantoja

BORRELLI, Robert "Bobby"

59, of Zephyrhills, passed away April 2, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He worked in the tire industry for most of his adult life. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Borrelli and son, Daniel Kolaric. Visitation will be April 8, 2019, 5-8 pm. Services will be April 9, 2019, 11 am, at the Hwy 301 Chapel of:

Hodges Family Funeral Home

www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019
