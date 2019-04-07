BORRELLI, Robert "Bobby"
59, of Zephyrhills, passed away April 2, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He worked in the tire industry for most of his adult life. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Borrelli and son, Daniel Kolaric. Visitation will be April 8, 2019, 5-8 pm. Services will be April 9, 2019, 11 am, at the Hwy 301 Chapel of:
Hodges Family Funeral Home
www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
14046 5th Street
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-0000
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019