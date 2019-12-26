Robert BOWERS

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
BOWERS, Robert Martin 64, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to his heavenly home December 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Ameta Bowers; two daughters, Keila N. Victor (Robert) and Kesha N. Baker (Horace Jr.); brothers, Reginald and Gregory Bowers; three grandchildren, Rahbe Victor, Amena and Nettia Baker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation with wake will be Friday, 6-8 pm. Funeral will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 11 am, at New Hope M.B. Church, 2120 19th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 26, 2019
