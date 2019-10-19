BOYETTE, Robert Brantley "Bob" was born Aug. 26, 1940 and passed Sept. 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband and best friend to Julia "Julie" Buckley Boyette, and cherished by many who came to know him. Bob was a Tampa native, and lived in Tampa his entire life. He was Christian in faith and a proud American. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1958 and achieved the designations of certified Shellback/ Moss-back/ BlueNose while serving on the USS Shangri-la. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, Bob went to work for Tampa Electric Company and retired as a lineman after a lifelong career. He had many passions including photography, his puppies, and music, playing the saxophone and harmonica. In 1983 Bob received his Captain's License and in 1985 moved onto a Marine Trader Trawler and lived aboard with Julie on the Hillsborough River in Tampa for 14 years. Post-boat-living and retirement from TECO, Bob became an avid gardener and loved sharing vegetables and fruits with friends. He was a gun enthusiast (both antiques and new), and enjoyed skeet shooting, receiving many silver dollars. Bob became skilled at working with stained glass and enjoyed woodworking as well as creating unique gifts with wine corks. Bob was also an antique car enthusiast and his final acquisition was a 1933 Ford Coupe. A Military Honors Service is to be held at Florida National Cemetery October 25, 2019, at 10 am. You are welcome to view a commemorative slide show on YouTube at https://youtu.be/3TaSpXS82hM. In lieu of flowers, please offer a donation in Bob's name to the or your local . Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 19, 2019