BRUMBACK, Robert M. US Army (Ret.) passed away September 4, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19. He was surrounded by his family. Bob was born May 19, 1932, in Orlean, Virginia. He was a soldier, patriot, and public servant. He joined the Army in 1952 and served for more than 27 years, including combat roles in Korea and Vietnam. After retiring from the Army, Bob joined the City of Clearwater, where he served for another 25 years, retiring as the Director of Solid Waste. The center of his social life was the Belleair Country Club. He was predeceased by his first wife, Marna Coverdale Brumback, and wife Anne Brumback. Bob is survived by his blended family, including Garry (Jennifer) Brumback, Robin (Jim) Zymroz, Kelly (Matt) Krug, Mike (Linda) Cegelis, Patty (Steve) Rilling; his grandchildren, Cerrene Giordano, Sarah Krug, Parker Krug, Austin Zymroz, Andrew Rilling, Lauren (Holt) Jones, Matt (Becca) Cegelis, Philip Cegelis, Patricia Cegelis; and great-grandchildren, Jase and Blair Jones. He also is survived by his dear friend and companion, Charlotte Mason. A private memorial will be held with family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Morton Plant Mease Health-care Foundation.