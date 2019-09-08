|
BYRNE, Robert H. 68, of Seminole, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Bob was born March 14, 1951 in New York, moved to Bradenton, FL and attended Manatee High School and graduated in 1970. He served in the US Army, 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. Bob was the owner of Byrne, Inc. a site development company for commercial building. He loved the Lord, his family, his country, old cars and ice cream. Bob had a playful personality, loved practical jokes and making people laugh. He was predeceased by his father, Robert and sister, Karen. Surviving are his mother, Marie Sibbio; loving wife of 45 years, Lynne; daughters, Jenna (Shane) White and Rachel Byrne, sisters, Barbara (John) Martino and Sandra (Rick) Brown; brothers, David Byrne and Ralph (Julie) Sibbio; grandson, Declan White; uncle, Wally (Robbie) Wallace; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11 am, at Serenity Funeral Home, (727) 562-2080. Condolences may be offered at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019